Dennis Miller, co-owner of Dearborn's Miller Bar, dies at 74

Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday, his family announced.

Miller would have turned 75 on Nov. 17, family told The Detroit News Friday. He died of cancer.

In a Facebook post, his wife, Dorene Miller, and brother, Mark Miller, said: "We will all miss him more than words can express."

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn on Monday.

The bar will be open Friday and Saturday, close briefly for the funeral services then re-open Tuesday.

"We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the family wrote. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."

Dennis Miller's uncle, George Miller, started the bar in 1941 and his father, Russell Miller, made the spot what it is by crafting the food.

Dennis started porter work and janitorial duties in the ninth grade and was bartending by his senior year. He and his brother then ran the daily operations to keep the bar open six days a week.

When asked what made the burgers so special, Dennis Miller previously said on the business' website: "We're always consistent."

"It’s 7 ounces of ground round, and my meat guy grinds it fresh every morning," according to Miller's quote on the website. "We average about 1,000 burgers a day , and they’re made to order. Some customers have been coming here so long that we start making their order before they even sit down. The most popular order is a cheeseburger, fries and a pop for $9.25. It’s $9.50 if you want onion rings. We got a new grill that cooks 30 burgers at once. And I have a generator, so if the power goes out, we can keep everything running."

Part of the charm at Miller's Bar lies in its unchanging nature over the years.

It remains cash only, just like when the doors opened in 1941. The menu is small, mostly burgers, fries and a few other sandwiches. Diners don't get a check or a bill but instead tell the bartender what they had in exchange for learning how much is owed.

The famed bar, which has drawn celebrities and high-profile figures, was listed for sale during the pandemic for $4 million. Last year, the Millers opened up to The Detroit News on why they're letting it go.

"We always tried to give the best product at a fair price. I didn’t want to lower the quality of the product to make the price cheaper like a lot of places did," Dennis Miller told The News, adding it's nice to be known as someone who works there.

"I think we have a pretty good name in the city and we appreciate that, and want to keep that. It’s always been fun. Unfortunately, it’s getting to the point where it’s not anymore, so it’s time to move on."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Melody Baetens contributed