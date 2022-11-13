Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle skidded off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said.

In a Sunday press release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry.

The fatal crash happened just after midnight near Seven Mile Road and Napier, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was attempting to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when it left the roadway and struck a tree," police said. "Upon arrival, Northville Township Fire Department personnel utilized extrication equipment in order to remove the occupants.

"Unfortunately, both occupants were beyond life saving measures and pronounced deceased at the scene," police said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

A Facebook post identifies Salamen as a doctor, and said the couple had four children.

