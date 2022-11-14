Allen Park police probe Saturday motel shooting

Allen Park police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition, officials said.

Police and medics were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Allen Park Motor Lodge on Southfield Road near Dix Highway for a report of shots fired, they said.

Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the victim and the suspects in the shooting know each other and were quickly identified. They also said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police obtained a warrant and searched one of the suspect's homes in Detroit. Officers arrested one man and one woman. Detectives said they recovered a weapon at the home and they believe it was used to shoot the victim.

