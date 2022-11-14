Friends, family grieve Northville couple killed in weekend crash

Friends and family of a Northville couple killed in a car crash early Sunday morning called them "beacons of light" on Monday and pledged to share stories about the two so their four children could read them one day.

In a post on Facebook, Bassam Kadry asked loved ones to share memories and stories about his sister, Manal Kadry, and use a special the hashtag #whatisyourmanalstory.

"This is our call to action!" said one friend in a post on Facebook. "Let us never let them leave our prayers, let us always remember them... let us keep their memory alive by continually adding goodness to this world as she always did to ours."

Autopsy results, meanwhile, for Kadry, 40, and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, weren't complete Monday, said Northville Township Police. A toxicology report won't be available for weeks to possibly months, said Matthew MacKenzie, a sergeant with the department.

Salamen and Kadry were driving near 7 Mile and Napier early Sunday morning, attempting to navigate a curve in a neighborhood when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a preliminary investigation.

Salamen was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a practice in Dexter, the Dexter Oral Surgery & Implant Center. Kadry was an interior designer and the owner of the Manal Kadry Design Collective.

Nadia Abbasi, a friend of Kadry, called her "a beacon of strength and support" who was always smiling and "making the best of the day."

"A soul like hers is rare," said Abassi in a post on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Manal and Omar and May God make your graves wide and light. We will tell your children about how amazing their parents were and how much you both loved them."

Kadry had just launched her interior design career in 2021 after 17 years in education. In a long post on Facebook in June of this year, Kadry said she left education because she "wanted to watch my miracle babies grow" and pursue a passion of hers. She thanked her husband and parents for their support in switching careers and dedicated the post to her kids.

"I hope you see this one day and I inspire you the way you have guided my life to be where I am today. I love you more then you know!" she wrote.

A prayer service was planned for 1 p.m. Monday at the Muslim Community of Western Suburbs center in Canton. Burial was to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park.