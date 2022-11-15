Dearborn school district to keep some controversial books, remove others

Dearborn Public Schools officials on Monday announced the district plans to remove a handful of books from some schools that sparked controversy over content some parents said is sexually explicit.

The works are the first that were reviewed under the district's revamped Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media Materials, representatives said in a statement. It resulted from a parent initiating the book challenge process last summer.

"One of the challenged books will remain in the libraries. Two will be removed, and one will be restricted to only the high school level," the district said. "Two of the books are still being considered, but both were only available through a digital service that is not currently available to students. Another book that was not part of the initial challenge was also reviewed and will be retained."

The books that went through the initial challenge process were:

∗"The Lovely Bones," by Alice Sebold, which was deemed appropriate for high school and will remain on the shelves.

∗"Eleanor and Park" by Rainbow Rowell was deemed inappropriate for middle school but appropriate for high school. Copies will be removed from the middle schools that had it but remain at the high schools.

∗"Push" by Sapphire and "Red, White and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston were both deemed inappropriate for high school and copies will be removed from the school libraries.

The seven challenged books represent 0.002 percent of the district’s collection, which includes more than 300,000 titles and almost 500,000 books, according to the release.

“With roughly half a million books in our school libraries, we realize the likelihood that there could be a few books that were added over the years that parents and staff agree should not be there," said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. "However, we want to assure our parents that those books are few and far between and that, overall, our libraries provide a wide range of age-appropriate materials to encourage students to strengthen their academic skills and build a love of reading."

Following complaints about sexualized or violent content in literature available in the schools, the district recently announced it was temporarily removing the books from circulation and student access while the process for reviewing the materials was revised.

The issue drew hundreds in the community to complain at two board of education meetings last month. Some parents returned to a board meeting Monday to object to the content of the books that have been the focus of the controversy. Others defended the books' availability to students.

Amid the controversy, the district recently announced "a more formal structure to review the age-appropriateness of materials, especially for issues such as sexually explicit or violent content."

The district of about 20,100 students has created a digital form for parents to limit specific book titles their children can access. “Employees are conducting complete inventories to ensure the catalog reflects what books are actually on the shelves and that missing titles are removed from the list,” officials said.

"No decision has been made yet on 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' by Jason Reynolds and 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson, but neither book is currently available to students, nor were they part of the district’s collection," officials said Monday. "Both were only available through Sora, but that ebook service is currently disabled for district students."

Meanwhile, though the book wasn't part of the list, the district has reviewed "Flamer" by Mike Curato. It is slated to remain at the high school level.

About a dozen other books parents have cited are also undergoing the district’s book challenge process, officials said Monday. At the same time, district media specialists are reviewing the entire library collection, removing books that are out-of-date, long unused, damaged or age-inappropriate.

“We appreciate the parents who are working with us to address concerns about books in our school libraries,” said board president Roxanne McDonald. “Building a safe, welcoming environment in our district means accepting a very diverse group of students, helping all students learn to be good citizens and teaching them to understand and accept those who are different.

"Our school libraries need to support those goals along with the equally important goals of building strong readers and critical thinkers. They do this by providing an array of age-appropriate materials that are engaging and relatable to the students we serve."

The issue was highlighted again during the school board meeting Monday night.

One speaker, Mike Hacham, told the board that parents are exploring legal action against the district regarding the books.

Others continued to blast the administration, saying they wanted more input in deciding what is on the shelves.

"This process is broken," Khalil Othman said.

District officials have said books are selected based on publisher recommendations for age levels as well as approved review sources such as School Library Journal.

Materials are gathered, per district rules, based on age appropriateness, which according to publisher recommendations means up to age 10 for elementary, 10-13 at the middle school level, 13-17 in high school.

Parents, staff or students who believe the offerings fail to meet that standard can pursue the book challenge procedure, which starts with an initial review process.

Meanwhile, a district form allows parents to opt students out of checking out specific titles or all titles.

"It is not possible for the district to restrict access to broad categories of books," officials said Monday.

Moves to curb or bar books have proliferated nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming library professionals and free speech advocates.

The American Library Association has reported 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, compared to 729 in all of 2021.

Books banned in the last year typically focus on a LGBTQ+ protagonist or a protagonist of color, according to a report by PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting free expression.

Dearborn has joined other school districts in Michigan that have banned or temporarily restricted access to books pending an investigation, the group’s index of school book bans found.

This month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sent a letter to state public school districts urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students and their families by opposing censorship in school libraries, and warning that removing books from school libraries violates students' First Amendment rights.

"In addition to threatening the First Amendment rights of all students, this wave of book-banning is an attack on LGTBQ+ children and their families, and it must be stopped," a statement from the group said.

"For countless youth who face bullying, isolation and depression, access to LGBTQ+ representation or information in books and literature can be a refuge — and in some cases lifesaving. School libraries are places where young people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different from themselves, not denied access to the diverse perspectives that books and literature offer us all."