Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle

Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.

During a four-hour public hearing on Monday, dozens of Downriver residents urged the Wayne County Facility Inclusion Committee, the committee that must approve the expansion, to halt the proposal. The plan called for extending the landfill, 20863 Grange Road, another 45 acres on city-owned golf course property. The complaints echoed the ones many residents have expressed for several years. Many described the facility as “Mt. Trashmore” and portrayed it as a foul-smelling, traffic-clogging burden that shouldn't be allowed closer toward their homes. The landfill also draws "thousands" of birds that causes a major nuisance in neighborhoods, according to several residents.

The committee agreed. It denied Riverview’s latest effort, citing the application didn’t fulfill several requirements the committee requested from the city last year, when it tabled the proposal. Among the sticking points: not reaching an agreement with Brownstown Township about a new landfill entrance; insufficient talks with the city of Woodhaven and not producing a plan for a curbside recycling service.

Riverview could apply again, said Committee Chair Elmeka Steele. But the city must start with a new application, which means a month-long process. Riverview Mayor Andrew Swift said Tuesday the city was still working on a response and will likely make a statement Wednesday.

The Riverview Land Preserve disposes 950,000 tons of waste and 8,000 tons of recyclable materials annually, according to this video on the city’s website. Fifteen communities, including 20% of Wayne County's population, send their waste to the 430-acre landfill. The city has been operating the landfill since 1968.

Since at least 2017, the city has attempted to seek county permission to expand the landfill, near the border of Trenton, Woodhaven and Brownstown Township, and allow the landfill to keep operating until 2045, 15 years beyond its current expected lifespan. City documents state that at the current intake pace, there is about eight to 10 years left of space.

The landfill is a major lifeline that helps pays for Riverview’s fire, police, library, road maintenance and a host of public services for this community of 12,500. The latest budget shows $2 out of every $10 that the city government depends on comes from fees generated by the landfill. It also produces renewable energy such as electricity to 3,700 Downriver homes annually.

But expanding the landfill has proven a tough sell to many Downriver residents, neighboring communities and the Wayne County Facility Inclusion Committee. Part of the committee’s criteria for approval and rejection is whether the expansion fits into county’s overall plan on how to manage its waste disposal systems.

State Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, opposed Riverview’s latest effort. “While the expansion proposal has been amended since its early days, it is clear that too many of the problems have gone unaddressed since the last time the proposed expansion was considered,” Chang said in a written statement on Monday before the county vote. “Until the plan to expand the Riverview landfill provides real solutions to the serious health and environmental issues being raised by our community members, it will not have my support.”

