2 men 'at odds for some time' shoot each other in Livonia, police say

Two men were injured after shooting each other Tuesday in Livonia, police said.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Perrin around 12:45 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One man with a gun was seen driving off and hitting a parked car while fleeing, investigators said in a statement.

An investigation revealed the two men were acquainted and had "been at odds for some time" when they shot each other during an altercation outside one of their homes, according to the release.

Both men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details were not released Tuesday night.