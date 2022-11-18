3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Lincoln Park

The Detroit News

Lincoln Park — A SUV crashed and rolled over, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.

WDIV-TV said the five were teenagers or younger, though Lincoln Park officials declined to immediately disclose their ages Friday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, three of the occupants died from their injuries and two continue to be treated,” Lincoln Park City Manager James Krizan said in an email.

No other details were released by the city. Jennifer Kruger said the car hit a tree, crashed through a fence and landed in her yard.

“I was freaked out when I found out they were kids. And then I couldn't help them. I couldn't get near the car,” Kruger told WDIV. "I didn't even know if the car was going to blow up. It hit hard. Literally it rocked my house."