Detroit man charged in animal abuse case

A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog to harass his ex-girlfriend has been charged in the case, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday.

The charges against Julius Holley, 55, were announced early this month. After being extradited from Ohio, he was arraigned in Detroit's 36th District Court on:

• One count of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony;• One count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony;• One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony;• One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor.

Authorities allege Holley broke into his former partner's home and seized her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog as well as other items.

He then sent the woman videos of him beating and torturing the canine, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again," the release said. "In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison."

Holley's bond was set at $200,000 cash. He also was arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 bond on that case, state officials reported Friday.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“Those who attempt to evade law enforcement will be found and held accountable,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I want to thank Michigan Humane for the programming and support they provide to victims of domestic violence who might otherwise be reluctant to leave a dangerous situation if that means having to leave behind their pets."

The charges followed a collaboration between Nessel's office and Michigan Humane.

"Michigan Humane is proud to partner with the Michigan Department of the Attorney General to offer not only cruelty investigation but also a safe haven for animals in times of crisis," President and CEO Matt Pepper said Friday. "I'm happy to say that the dog involved in this case, after receiving medical care from our team, is doing very well and has returned home."