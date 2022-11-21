Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night.

Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.

They had four children.

On Monday night, family members and first responders plan to gather at the site of the crash to remember the couple. The event starts at 11 p.m., around the time the crash occurred, on what would have been Kadry's 41st birthday.

The memorial service is closed to the public but the family plans to Facebook Live Stream the event here.

link: Manal and Omar's Legacy - Pure Love | Facebook

Autopsy results, meanwhile, for Kadry, 40, and Salamen, 46, won't be available for weeks to possibly months, said Matthew MacKenzie, a sergeant with the Northville Police Department.

Salamen was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a practice, the Dexter Oral Surgery & Implant Center, in Dexter, Michigan. Kadry was an interior designer and the owner of the Manal Kadry Design Collective.

Kadry had just launched her interior design career in 2021 after 17 years in education. In a post on Facebook in June, Kadry said she left teaching because she "wanted to watch my miracle babies grow" and pursue a passion of hers in interior design. She thanked her husband and parents for their support in switching careers and dedicated the post to her kids.