Mother of Lincoln Park girl killed in crash raises money for memorial

The mother of an 8-year-old Lincoln Park girl, one of three killed in a car crash last week, is raising money for her daughter's funeral.

The fundraiser identifies Derriona Duncan as one of the victims in a rollover crash that happened last Thursday, Nov. 17 around 9:00 p.m. on Cicotte Avenue, east of Porter Avenue in Lincoln Park.

An 18-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were also killed. Two other passengers, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were injured and hospitalized after the accident.

During the crash, one passenger was ejected from the vehicle while the other four were trapped inside and had to be extricated by first responders. It's unclear if charges will be filed in the accident.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Duncan was created by her mother Latonya Howard shortly after the accident and has already raised $3,555 of the $20,000 goal.

Howard described her daughter as a "straight A student at Ann Visger Preparatory Academy."

"She loved TikTok she was a good dancer and she loved spelling and reading… she would challenge anybody in a spelling Bee," Howard wrote. "I’m asking for any help towards her memorial service."

Howard also asks that all flowers and monetary gifts be sent to New McFall Brothers Funeral Home at 9419 Dexter Ave. Detroit, Mich. 48206.

