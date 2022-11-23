Avoiding chaos, Wayne County board certifies Nov. 8 election results

Detroit — The November election results for Detroit and Wayne County was unanimously approved Tuesday by the bipartisan Wayne County of Board of Canvassers.

The vote effectively means the canvassers didn’t view Detroit’s election results as problematic. Two years ago, some Republican critics accused the city of running a corrupt election as the absentee vote counts were overseen by the state's former longtime elections director.

The results of Detroit’s absentee ballots, which has been the core of Republican complaints, was found to be “100 percent” in balance, said Gregory Mahar, Wayne County elections director at the Tuesday board meeting. That means the number of ballots matched the number of voters recorded in various methods — including electronic poll books and counting board — used by election officials to keep track of votes during the count.

Both election deniers and defenders showed up for at Wayne County canvassers meeting. As the board voted, a crowd outside the building could be heard chanting "Count every vote." More than 170 people had tuned into the meeting through Zoom. Former Michigan Republican state Sen. Patrick Colbeck was among the 10 or so public speakers who contended the election results were wrong. Colbeck demanded a “forensic audit” of the results.

Many others praised the board’s certification and expressed hope it amounts to another major blow to election deniers. “For 24 months, we have been indulging people who can’t accept how to lose,” said Canton Township Clerk Michael Siegrist. “It’s time to move on.’”

The vote by the four-member Board of Canvassers was relatively quick and smooth. That was in stark contrast to the 2020 election when the board initially deadlocked over whether to certify results. The board eventually approved the count, but not before the initial stalemate garnered national attention and became the catalyst to heavier scrutiny over the canvassing process.

All four of the canvassers for Wayne County are new appointees since the 2020 election, with the board now made up of Democrats Richard Preuss and James Britton, and Republicans Robert Boyd and Katherine Riley.

Preuss and Britton replaced former Democratic board members Jonathan Kinloch and Alan Wilson; Boyd and Riley replaced Republican members Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, who died of COVID-19 last year.

In November 2020, Kinloch and Wilson deadlocked with Palmer and Hartmann over whether to certify Wayne County's election results over out-of-balance precincts in the city of Detroit. The board eventually came to an agreement to approve the results, but the controversy garnered national attention and became the catalyst to heavier scrutiny over the canvassing process.

The next step in the process is the Michigan Board of Canvassers, who meet Nov. 28, to certify the statewide results of the Nov. 8 election.