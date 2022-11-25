2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Plymouth Township

Two people died in an early morning crash Thursday on M-14 in Plymouth Township involving a wrong-way driver, police said.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Beck Road when a driver entered M-14 heading east in the westbound lanes.

Michigan State Police said the vehicles collided in the middle lane. A 28-year-old Belleville man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police said he was driving in eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Canton Township, also died at the scene. A 35-year-old man in that vehicle was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the MSP crash reconstruction team and the Metro South Post.

Alcohol is suspected in the incident, police said. Plymouth police also assisted.

