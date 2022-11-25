Seasonal flights from DTW to Iceland available next year

Icelandair will offer flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland for a limited time next year.

On May 18, 2023, four weekly, nonstop flights from Michigan to Iceland will begin service, Icelandair announced Thursday. The routes will stay in operation until October 30, 2023. Reykjavík is Iceland's largest city.

“Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when traveling to Iceland and beyond," Bogi Nils Bogason, president and CEO of Icelandair Group, said in the news release. "Icelandair’s DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers."

Departure flights on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX will leave McNamara terminal at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Return flights will arrive at DTW at 6:25 p.m. on the same days, Icelandair said in the news release. The flight from Detroit to Reykjavík lasts around six hours.

Icelandair is offering tickets now to Iceland and other select European destinations from May 18 to October 30 for $499 in celebration of this week's announcement. The offer lasts until December 4.

Detroit is the second-largest regional economy in the Midwest and DTW already serves over 125 destinations. Upon arrival at Reykjavík's Keflavík International Airport, flyers will have access to over 25 connecting flights to Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and the rest of continental Europe.

“Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit,” Chad Newton,CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in the news release. “We believe nonstop flights to Iceland and the opportunity to connect to exciting cities throughout Europe are two more reasons travelers will choose DTW.”

Bogason said Icelandair is looking forward to welcoming Detroit aboard and it will be a gateway for the entire Midwest region.

“These new flights will not only help meet the demands of a growing Detroit but also offer more options for Midwestern business and leisure travelers connecting from the Midwest region," Bogason said.

