Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to landing gear doors issue, strands passengers

Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to two passengers.

Miriam Crutchfield and Keila Ramirez were supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m. Sunday, but instead they found themselves back in Detroit with no idea as to when they might be leaving.

"Now we're sitting here with no answer on what we're going to do or what flight we're going to get on," Ramirez said. "I don’t fly that often, so this is a lot for me."

Crutchfield said Spirit sent her an email by the time they landed in Detroit with new flight details. But once she got off the flight, she said they were told to ignore that email. Since then, she hasn't heard any updates.

Spirit's flight tracker shows the new flight, which was supposed to take off at 10 a.m., as "delayed."

A message to Spirit Airlines was not immediately returned. The Wayne County Airport Authority directed comment to Spirit Airlines.

Ramirez said the pilot announced about an hour into the flight that the doors for the landing gear were open, and while there was no safety concern, it was affecting the altitude and speed and using up too much fuel.

She's stressed out because she has to be at work at 9 a.m. Monday, and if she can't make it, her bosses will take away her holiday pay for Thursday and Friday, she said.

"(I need to be home) at least by tomorrow at 9 a.m., I'm not asking for a lot," Ramirez said.

There are two Spirit Airlines flights scheduled to fly to Orlando Sunday, departing at 3:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. from Detroit.

Both Ramirez and Crutchfield have direct flights to Orlando, but Crutchfield said she has overheard many people stressing about missing their connecting flights.

"We’re stuck in limbo," Crutchfield said.

kberg@detroitnews.com