No heat in part of Wayne County Jail, crews working to restore it

Engineers are working to restore heat Monday to a division of Wayne County Jail after it went out, creating a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates.

The problem is only at the jail's Division II, located at 525 Clinton Street in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. It's unclear how long the jail has been without heat, said spokesman Ed Foxworth.

"The Building and Trades Department alongside Chief (of jails and court operations for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office) Robert Dunlap have been on site since 6 a.m. trying to find where the problem is coming from, but heat is currently out," Foxworth said. "They're trying to make adjustments and ensure that inmates are comfortable while they resolve the issue."

It's unknown what the temperature is inside the jail as weather forecasts indicate it was around 35-40 degrees Monday morning. Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40, which is expected to drop to 35 in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The jail's Division II Jail opened in 1929. In 1996, four dormitories were converted to housing units with eight beds each. That increased the capacity to 770 beds. A linear supervision type jail, it has cell doors separating rooms or sections down long corridors.

