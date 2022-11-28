What happened to three women involved in Dearborn crash, shooting

Dearborn — A Sunday shootout between police and two women that ended with one person dead and human remains for another person found in the back of the car could be linked to a Tennessee mother who was reported missing 10 days ago.

The Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee on Monday said it's closely monitoring the situation that occurred in Dearborn Sunday involving a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting as it relates to Eleni Kassa. Kassa, 31, was reported missing to Murfreesboro police on Nov. 18.

The "Office of Public Information has not released nor confirmed any updated information regarding Murfreesboro missing person Eleni Kassa," said Murfreesboro Police Department Officer Larry Flowers. "Murfreesboro police detectives have been in touch with Michigan State Police, the lead investigating agency, and are awaiting the results of their investigation and including identities of parties involved."

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Dearborn-Detroit border. Dearborn police were chasing a 2020 black Dodge SRT that was reported out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to be involved in an endangered missing person's case.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that Dearborn officers saw the vehicle with a Tennessee plate and caught up to it on Forrer Street near Warren Avenue, where it stopped on the right shoulder.

As officers began to approach, the suspected driver fled, MSP said.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle and terminated their pursuit. While on eastbound Tireman Street near Normile, officers saw the car again, which appeared to have jumped a curb and crashed into a home.

"As officers approached the crash scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect," said MSP on Twitter, referring to the incident as "a officer involved shooting."

A 36-year-old woman, who was driving, was found dead of a gunshot wound. A 34-year-old woman riding in the front passenger seat was detained and taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Officers also found a 31-year-old woman in the trunk that appeared to have trauma that was not a result from the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

A 9mm Glock pistol was recovered from the suspect's vehicle. Autopsies are scheduled for later Monday. MSP said they're currently working with Murfreesboro police detectives to gather further evidence, executing search warrants and interviewing witnesses.

Dearborn Police declined to comment and deferred to MSP, which is leading the investigation.

Kassa's family told police that she failed to pick up her daughter from school. She was last seen the morning of Nov. 17. According to a missing person's report, police said she could possibly be traveling in a black Dodge Charger.

On Nov. 21, detectives saw the tag of the Dodge Charger in Ohio.

"This investigation is ongoing and any information is subject to change," MSP concluded with. "We will continue to update this investigation as new information develops."

