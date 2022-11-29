Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park

Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex.

Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was sitting in a car when two unknown men approached it and fired multiple shots.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

