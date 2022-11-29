Biden to visit Bay City semiconductor chip manufacturer Tuesday
WAYNE COUNTY

Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex.

Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was sitting in a car when two unknown men approached it and fired multiple shots.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments