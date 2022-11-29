Tennessee woman found in car trunk in Dearborn was assaulted before

Three months before a Tennessee woman's body was found Sunday in a car trunk in Dearborn, the 31-year-old mother told police she was assaulted by the woman driving the car while the two were dating.

Dominique Hardwick, who also died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was arrested in late August on charges of aggravated domestic assault of Eleni Kassa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to police reports.

Murfreesboro police responded to a domestic disturbance on the night of Aug. 28. Kassa, Hardwick's girlfriend at the time, said she and Hardwick got into an argument after Hardwick received a text from another woman, according to a police report.

Kassa told police Hardwick grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against a wall and took her phone away when she attempted to call 911. Kassa had difficulty breathing and EMS at the scene told her she may have a broken jaw.

Murfreesboro police charged Hardwick, 36, with aggravated domestic assault and one count of interference on an emergency call. A judge later issued a no contact order and then what's called a peace order.

The allegations come to light after Kassa's body was identified late Monday after being found in the trunk of a 2020 black Dodge Challenger SRT Sunday. She was found 11 days after relatives reported her missing from Murfreesboro.

Her body was found after Hardwick, a Lebanon, Tennessee resident, led police on a chase near the Detroit-Dearborn border once they found out the Charger she was driving was reportedly involved in an endangered missing person's case.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a home. There was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect as they approached the crash and Hardwick was found deceased. Autopsy results were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Michigan State Police said.

Friends and family of Stephen Brown, another Lebanon resident, allege that Hardwick also was involved with his fatal shooting death a year and a half ago. Tyese Mosley, who said Brown was the father of her son, said Brown was shot in March of 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Mosley contends Hardwick shot Brown twice in the chest with a shotgun. Hardwick was Brown's supervisor at Wilson Sporting Goods in Lebanon, Mosley said. Lebanon Police in Tennessee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation into the death of Brown.

"He was at a gas station in Lebanon (Tennessee), she asked him did he want to go out for drinks. So they went to her house," Mosley said.

Mosley said she later heard from a friend of Brown who was on the phone with him when he was shot.

"Stephen was not a saint but he deserved to have his case looked into more instead of just taking this cold-blooded killers word," Mosley said.

Carolyn Sheba Perez, who Mosley said is Brown's mother, has also posted publicly on Facebook about the deaths of Brown and Kassa potentially being linked.

"THIS IS WHAT MURDERED MY SON Stephen T Brown March 2021 and Eleni Kassa most recently," Perez wrote in a post with a photo of Hardwick. "That girl would be alive if y’all would’ve did y’all job!"

Kassa, meanwhile, was last seen alive on the morning of Nov. 17. Her family grew concerned when she did not pick up her 6-year-old daughter from school. Murfreesboro Police had been investigating Kassa's disappearance and searching for her for over a week.

