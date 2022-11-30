Detroit to break ground in January on $6 million animal shelter

Detroit — Construction on a new $6 million shelter and office building for Detroit's Animal Care and Control will begin in January with the facility opening before the end of 2023, the city announced Wednesday.

The initial start of construction was delayed by more than six months due to a change in contractor and some design modifications, according to a news release from the city. When finished, the new 30,000-square-foot facility at Ferry and Russell will be almost twice the size of the current shelter and headquarters.

"The team is excited to move into new quarters with more than 200 kennels, a veterinary clinic, call center, adoption areas, outdoor kennels, pet exercise area, quarantine and isolation areas," Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer, said in the news release. "This will allow us to provide enhanced service in all areas of animal welfare."

The new state-of-the-art facility with increased capacity will help Animal Care and Control get more dogs off the street and into new homes.

The existing building at 5700 Russell will be renovated in addition to the expansion. Previously the city planned to add office and shelter space behind the current facility.

"This updated expansion plan allows us to completely address the challenges the current facility now faces. When this new shelter is completed, the DACC staff, as well as residents and animals, will have the improved facility they deserve," director of the Demolition Department, LaJuan Counts said.

While the new shelter won't be open until late 2023, anyone interested in adopting a pet today should go to the go to the Detroit Animal Care shelter located at 7401 Chrysler Drive.

