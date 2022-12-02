Dr. Abdul El-Sayed tapped for Wayne County health director

Wayne County has named Dr. Abdul El-Sayed as a project consultant for its Health, Human & Veterans Services Department with plans for him to take over as director in March, pending county commission approval.

El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former Detroit health director, would replace director Melita Jordan, who will serve through March 1.

He said he was honored to join the department as he returns to public service in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

El-Sayed said in his role as a consultant, which began this week, he would take “the time to identify opportunities for the department to learn and grow from the experience of COVID, and to scope out new, innovative projects to deliver on health equity, maternal and child health, environmental health, and senior wellbeing for Wayne County residents. I hope to use this time to hit the ground running in March.”

“I’m grateful to County Executive Evans for his leadership and for giving me the opportunity to serve alongside a team of dedicated public servants across the county,” El-Sayed said. “To all the amazing health and human services champions at the department, I can’t wait to meet you and work alongside you.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, El-Sayed earned a doctorate in Public Health from Oxford University and a medical degree from Columbia University. He was most recently a Towsley Policymaker in Residence at the University of Michigan, senior advisor for KM Strategies Group and a contributor for CNN.

He was the primary opponent of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2018. He spoke out in favor of the governor using her administration's power to require masks to be worn by students.

"The right scientific choice here is to mandate masks," he said in August 2021 amid rising COVID cases and hospitalizations when the delta variant was prominent. "I am not in local or state government. But if you look at the guidance, it’s rather clear. I think any level of government that has the capacity to do this thing would be taking it upon themselves to lead in the face of a lot of vitriol but also to keep our children safe and potentially save a lot of folks from being ill and potentially save lives."

Under Jordan’s leadership since May 2021, the HHVS department developed new strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan’s work during the pandemic led to $5 million in new grant funding between July 2021 and July 2022 to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for county residents, according to the county.

“Since joining Wayne County in May of 2021, it has been my goal to provide services to our 43 communities that would increase quality of life. I am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish under Executive (Warren) Evan’s leadership and guidance,” Jordan said in a news release. “I (treasure) having the opportunity to work in County Executive Evans’ administration and conclude my work in public service, and now look forward to returning home to spend more time with my family.”

