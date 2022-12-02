Ecorse High School student brought gun to school, superintendent says

Ecorse — A student at Ecorse High School is under investigation after allegedly bringing a gun to school in their backpack, according to Ecorse Public Schools.

A student told school officials that a classmate had brought the gun to school, and the student was escorted off campus, according to a letter Superintendent Josha Talison sent to parents and posted to Facebook. The incident is under investigation by police and the district.

"We understand the alarm a weapon can cause to school communities, and I want to assure you that your child's physical and mental well-being is, and always will be, our primary concern," Talison wrote.

Ecorse schools already have daily security screenings for students, Talison said, as well as safety protocols in place to identify threats that may arise. The district will be reviewing those measures to ensure students are safe, he said.

Talison asked families to make sure their children know to report any suspicious activity. They can report it to school officials directly or to Michigan's Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.