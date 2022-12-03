Ecorse High School student charged with bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old student has been charged after authorities said he brought a gun in his backpack to Ecorse High School on Thursday, officials said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Ecorse police officers were dispatched to the high school at 10:22 a.m. Thursday for reports of a student who brought a weapon into the school.

The student was escorted off the campus, said Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Josha Talison in a letter sent to parents and a Facebook post.

A hearing was conducted Friday afternoon at the Lincoln Hall of Justice, the Family Juvenile division of Wayne County Circuit Court. Bail was set at $4,000. He cannot possess weapons, use illegal substances or have contact with Ecorse High School, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office.

His pretrial hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5 before Judge Edward Joseph, the release said.

The incident comes as Metro Detroit has seen an increase in threats at schools following the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. The increase has led to to criminal charges against alleged suspects and shaped how prosecutors crack down on the cases.

In Oakland County, Prosecutor Karen McDonald created the Commission to Address Gun Violence to develop a data-driven approach to fighting gun violence, research threat assessments in the county and to develop a model to train children and adults to recognize someone in crisis and how to react to prevent violence.

In Monroe County, a 13-year-old girl is accused of making the false bomb threat against Monroe Middle School on Wednesday, prompting officials to cancel classes Thursday. As of Friday, investigators said they had submitted their findings to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to determine if the girl will face charges.

In Macomb County, a 10-year-old Mount Clemens boy was charged as a juvenile this week after he allegedly brought a knife and a so-called "hit list" with him to classes Tuesday at Prevail Academy in Mount Clemens.