Van Buren police investigate fatal Sunday crash

A 53-year-old Inkster man died after a crash Sunday that involved three vehicles on Rawsonville Road, Van Buren Township police said.

Township police and medics were called at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday to an area on Rawsonville Road and south of Huron River Drive to respond to a report of a traffic crash.

Police determined three vehicles were involved in the collision. One of the drivers, a 35-year-old Sumpter Township man, suffered minor injuries. Another driver, a 47-year-old Ypsilanti man, was not injured, officials said. However, the third man, the Inkster resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling south on Rawsonville Road crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling north head-on.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call Sgt. Jeff Stanton at (734) 699-8930.

