Driver dies in 3-car crash in Brownstown Twp.

A three-car crash in Brownstown Township on Tuesday morning resulted in a death of a driver; another driver was seriously injured, according to Brownstown police.

Police said the driver who died was a 40-year-old man from Brownstown Township. They did not identify him.

The man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Telegraph Road south of Van Horn Road at 9:46 a.m. when his vehicle collided with Chevrolet Cruz, driven by an 85-year-old man from Flat Rock, who police reported pulled out of a restaurant parking lot.

The collision caused the truck to hit a Chevy Blazer on Telegraph head on.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Blazer, a 44-year-old man from the township, was airlifted to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Cruze, along with his 87-year-old passenger, did not report any injuries, according to police.

The accident is under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said.