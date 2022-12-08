15-year-old struck by vehicle while walking to school in Westland

A 15-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Westland, police said.

Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the teen, a student at John Glenn High School, was struck by a vehicle while walking to school. At the time, the student was crossing Newburgh.

Investigators said it appears a dark-colored compact SUV ran a red light and hit her. The driver failed to stop and the vehicle continued traveling south on Newburgh.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspected hit-and-run driver should call the Westland Police Department at (734) 772-9600.

