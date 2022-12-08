Escaped Wayne Co. jail inmate captured

A 26-year-old man who briefly escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday is back behind bars, officials said.

Inmate Tavon Wisdom escaped from the county jail through a window at about 7:30 p.m. while he was being processed for a domestic violence offense and a parole violation, according to authorities.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies, Detroit police officers, and Michigan State Police began a search for him.

Officials said Wisdom was captured just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was returned to the county jail.

He is being held on a $22,000 bond and is scheduled to next appear in court on Monday.

Records say the domestic violence charge is Wisdom's second and he was arraigned on the latest charge Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Wisdom began his parole in August 2021. He was scheduled to be discharged in 2025.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez