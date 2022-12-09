Man accused of shooting at Livonia Taco Bell charged

A Redford Township man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last Friday at a Livonia Taco Bell, police said.

Keon Jackson, 44, was charged Thursday in 16th District Court in Livonia with discharging a firearm into a building, a 10-year felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony, officials said.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next Thursday.

Livonia police said the incident began at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, at the Taco Bell restaurant on Middlebelt Road near Five Mile Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jackson was at the business as a customer. He allegedly got into an argument with one of the restaurant's employees who had just finished a shift and was waiting for a ride.

Investigators said the suspect and the worker argued over language Jackson heard the employee use during a phone call. Jackson and the off-duty employee did not know each other, they said. Jackson was given his food order and the restaurant's manager asked him to leave.

Police said Jackson left the restaurant, but returned about a half-hour later and fired several rounds at the business from across Middlebelt Road. The shots struck the building and vehicles that were passing by, they said.

No injuries were reported, investigators said.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and reviewed video taken by security cameras, which led them to Jackson. Police arrested him Tuesday.

