Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car

A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for speeding.

" ... It was discovered he had a warrant for his arrest," MSP said on Twitter. "He was arrested and a search of his vehicle located a loaded handgun."

Police did not name the Inkster resident. He does not have a license to carry a concealed weapon and is a convicted felon, according to state police.

The suspect was on electronic tether with supervised release and on trial on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in Wayne County Circuit Court. He is now detained at the Detroit Detention Center after the Inkster arrest. The Detroit News reported earlier this month that at least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, which is believed to be an unprecedentedly high number. Of the 31 people charged with murder, 12 face first-degree charges.