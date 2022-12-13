Two charged in trafficking of Michigan girl

Two people are facing human trafficking and other charges this week after a traffic stop in Wayne County last spring led to authorities finding a missing youth, Michigan State Police announced Monday.

On May 20, MSP Metro South troopers working the Secure City Partnership patrol in Inkster stopped a vehicle with two men and an underage girl, the agency said in a statement.

The girl was identified as an endangered missing juvenile by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, according to the notice. She was returned to her parents.

Troopers and detectives continued investigating and submitted their findings to prosecutors, who eventually authorized charges, MSP reported.

Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was arraigned Monday through Inkster's 22nd District Court on charges including human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity; prostitution; child sexually abuse activity – aggravated distributing or promoting; and habitual offender. Bond was set at $100,000.The second suspect is in prison and expected to face an arraignment Thursday on the same charges as well as three others: controlled substance – delivery/manufacture; identity theft; and possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device, according to state police.

Authorities did not release his name.

"Great job by troopers looking beyond the traffic stop and rescuing a young woman who was being sex trafficked," state police said Monday.