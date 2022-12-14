MSP find female body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township.

The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.

When troopers arrived, they found the body of a female, state police reported.

"The body was struck multiple times and the original vehicle that struck the body pulled off the freeway at Belleville Rd.," MSP said on Twitter.

The female has not been identified.

As state police combed the scene, westbound I-94 lanes were closed at Haggerty, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.