Report: 1 dead in shooting at Highland Park auto supplier plant

Hannah Mackay and Breana Noble

The Detroit News

One person is dead Wednesday after a shooting at a Highland Park automotive parts factory, one day after more than 200 people were laid off at the plant, according to a media report

The shooting at the plant's campus on Oakland Park Boulevard happened after a fight inside the Forvia plant spilled outside, WJBK-TV (Channel 2) reports.

Forvia spokeswoman Misty Matthews said in a statement that "(the company's) priority is the safety of our team and supporting them in any way we can. We are working closely with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation."

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was sitting in a car when another man drove up and fired a gun at him several times, the TV news station said. It also said the suspect is in custody and no other injuries were reported.

Wednesday's shooting comes on the heels of Forvia announcement Tuesday that it was closing its metals department and laying off 268 employees at the plant.

The company is moving production from the plant to another facility and plans to complete the job cuts by Jan. 31, 2023.

Forvia — meant to be a combination of "forward" and "via" — was formerly known as Faurecia SE. It changed its name after acquiring Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. The French company's North American headquarters is in Auburn Hills.

It has more than 114,000 employees and operates more than 300 plants and research and development centers worldwide, including four in Michigan and 18 in Mexico.

Late Wednesday morning, Highland Park police officers searched a car at the plant, which is surrounded by a large black fence, as a steady stream of traffic left the campus. Three cars were towed. By 12:30, employees started to leave.

In July 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives accused a Detroit man and former employee of the plant of threatening to blow it up.

Staff Writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.