Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court.

Shawn Jacque has been with the 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal advisor to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.

Before this, he was a private attorney specializing in contracts, criminal law, real property, landlord-tenant cases and consumer protection, according to the news release. He also worked as corporate counsel for the Detroit Diesel Corporation, a litigation attorney for State Farm Insurance, was an assistant U.S. attorney, an assistant prosecutor in Wayne County and an assistant corporation counsel for Detroit.

"I want to thank Governor Whitmer for appointing me to the 36th District Court bench," Jacque said in the news release. "As a lifelong Detroiter, serving the citizens of Detroit has always been paramount to me. Being given the opportunity to serve the citizens and the city as a judge, is truly a great honor."

His appointment fills a partial term that expires Jan. 1, 2025. He is filling the seat of Judge Lydia Nance Adams, who resigned in October. If he wants to serve the remainder of Adams' term, which is through Jan. 1, 2029, he must run for reelection in November 2024.

Jacque graduated with a law degree from State University of New York at Buffalo Law School. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications at University of Michigan.

