Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats now faces federal charge

Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats earlier this month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills was charged Thursday with a federal gun crime.

Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was charged with lying on a federal firearms form when he tried to buy a shotgun, rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol at Dearborn Outdoors on Dec. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Detroit. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

The move means Chokr is facing federal and state charges in relation to an incident that drew national attention to ethnic intimidation earlier this month.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of $5,000. In a video arraignment, Chokr was seen shouting and raising his finger against the court in a profane manner as the Bloomfield Township court magistrate read a list of bond conditions.

Anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise across the country. The Anti-Defamation League noted 220 incidents of white supremacy propaganda through November in Michigan compared with 150 in 2021, said Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan regional director, in November. Anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan last year totaled a record 112; 2022 figures could surpass them, Normandin said.

