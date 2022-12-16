Police: Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Hamtramck

A man died Friday after accidentally shooting himself in Hamtramck, police said.

Officers were called to Caniff and St. Aubin around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting, the department said in a statement.

They found a 66-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, according to the release.

"All evidence at this time indicates that this was a self-inflicted accidental discharge," police wrote Friday. "It appears that the victim, while seated in his vehicle, may have accidently discharged the weapon as he was removing it from the holster, striking himself in the upper leg."

Police did not release further details Friday but said their investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Quality Roots cannabis dispensary, Fox 2 reported.

"Our condolences to the family," Quality Roots CEO Aric Klar said in a statement Friday. "The community and our customers know safety comes first. We are happy to work with the police as they wrap up their investigations."