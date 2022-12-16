Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself.

Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at EMU. He was arrested in September after someone filmed him driving naked in his Jeep, touching himself, according to Dearborn police.

He was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and mandatory treatment for sexual offenders. His attorney, Chris Brown, said Tew has been in therapy with a psychosexual expert who specializes in adult sex offenders.

"I am very remorseful for what I did, I accept responsibility for it and I apologize," Tew said in court Friday.

Tew is now retired from EMU, Brown said during the sentencing hearing.

