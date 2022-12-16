State police probe shooting on I-96 in Redford

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting Friday on Interstate 96 at Telegraph Road in Redford.

Troopers received a call about the incident at about 4:30 a.m., officials said. The caller told dispatchers that he had been shot at by a semi-truck driver on I-96.

Police said they are interviewing both parties involved in the incident. They also said there were no injuries or damage to either vehicle.

Meanwhile, state police have closed the freeway to search for evidence, but will try to keep the left lane open. Officials urge motorists to seek an alternate route.

