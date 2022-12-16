Woman hit, killed crossing I-96 in Redford Twp., police say

A woman died Thursday night after she was struck by a car on Interstate 96 in Redford Township, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Beech Daly, the police department said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found a 50-year-old woman had been trying to cross the freeway after leaving a car stopped on the shoulder when another vehicle hit her, according to the release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Other details were not released Friday.

The crash closed part of I-96 for hours. Michigan State Police also were called in to assist at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police department at (313) 387-2500.