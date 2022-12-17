Police seek driver in Dearborn hit-and-run

Dearborn — Police are seeking the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a teenager in the city's south end.

The youth had been crossing Canterbury near Whittington around 5 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement.

Surveillance footage shows what is believed to be an older-model blue Dodge Durango, and witnesses said the driver was an African-American woman, according to the release. The car likely has some front-end damage.

The incident happened after classes ended Thursday at Edsel Ford High School, Principal Rima Hassan wrote in a letter to parents posted to the school's website. The student was walking home in their neighborhood, Hassan wrote.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was later released by a nearby hospital.

“This is a terrible incident, and I am confident the Dearborn Police Department, together with the community’s assistance, will be able to locate the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle," Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said in the release Friday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 (SPEAK-UP).