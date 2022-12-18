Dearborn hit-and-run suspect arrested

The Dearborn Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Dearborn's south end.

The police department was seeking a woman driver who hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday the department announced a driver had been arrested and her vehicle had been impounded.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin thanked Detroit police for helping with the investigation.

"With their help and the community's assistance, we were able to identify the driver and take her into custody," Shahin said in a statement.

Surveillance footage showed an older-model blue Dodge Durango hit the teen, who was walking home from Edsel Ford High School.

Witnesses tried to talk to the driver before she proceeded to drive around the student and turned right on a nearby street, police said.

The student sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The driver will be arraigned next week.