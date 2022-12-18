Gunman who entered Dearborn police station killed by officer, police say

The Detroit News

An armed suspect was killed after walking into the Dearborn police station Sunday afternoon with a handgun, pointing it at a uniformed officer behind the front desk and attempting to fire the weapon, police said.

The person came through the front entrance of the police station on the 16000 block of Michigan Avenue about 3:30 p.m., "removed a concealed handgun" and attempted to fire the gun at the officer, Dearborn police said in a release. Media reports said the shooting took place in the station's lobby.

The officer discharged "multiple rounds that struck the individual." Officers rendered aid and the person was taken to a nearby hospital by Dearborn Fire Rescue, according to the statement. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, the statement said.

"There are no known threats to the public or the Dearborn Police Station at this time," according to the release.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

MSP's Special Investigation Section "has been requested to investigate a officer involved shooting," of a Dearborn man, MSP said on Twitter.

"We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and more details will be released as they are confirmed," MSP said.

Dearborn police and a city spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.