False active shooter threat briefly shuts down Grosse Pointe North High School

Grosse Pointe North High School was locked down briefly early Monday afternoon as public safety officials investigated a possible active shooter threat before determining the facility was safe and reopening the school.

The 1,500-student school sent an email to parents around 12:30 p.m. that the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department requested that it go into lockdown. The department received information that a potential active shooter event was occurring at the school on Vernier Road.

During the lockdown, local law enforcement immediately came to the high school and determined that there was no active shooter.

After the search, the lockdown was removed and school resumed. Parents also were allowed to pick up students early through the school's main office or parents can speak to a school official to allow students with their own vehicles to leave school early.

"We are grateful for the quick response from our public safety officers and the organized and appropriate response from our administration and staff at North," said Superintendent Jon Dean in an email to parents after the lockdown lifted.

False threats have shut down schools across Metro Detroit since the start of the school year. Law enforcement officials, meanwhile, say they'll continue to take every threat seriously.