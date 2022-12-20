Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last week in Dearborn that left a teen injured, police announced Monday.

Paris Denise Varner, 37, was arraigned through 19th District Court on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor, records show.

Judge Sam Salamey set bond at $500 with the condition the River Rouge resident cannot travel outside of Wayne County, police said in a statement.

An attorney listed as representing Varner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Police said Varner struck a youth who had been crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance footage showed an older-model blue Dodge Durango hit the student walking home from Edsel Ford High School.

Witnesses tried to talk to the driver before she allegedly drove around the teen and turned right onto a nearby street, police said.

The student sustained minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

Police on Friday released images of the Durango to spur tips in the case.

Varner was arrested the next day after help from Detroit police and others. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges.

"This is a great example of everyone coming together to do the right thing," said Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin on Monday. "We were able to identify the driver and now charges have been issued for what could have been a fatal incident. Thankfully, the teen is recovering and a reckless driver is off the road."