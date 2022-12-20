Gun failed as troubled man aimed weapon in Dearborn police station, MSP says

Mark Hicks

A man walked into the Dearborn police station on Sunday afternoon, seemingly intent on seeking an officer.

He found one in the front lobby. The 33-year-old then became a crime suspect.

Investigators say he pulled out a 9mm pistol and pointed it at the officer. Police said the officer was forced to open fire.

Within moments, the man was fatally struck, sparking a probe by Michigan State Police and leaving questions about why the suspect entered the station.

MSP released few details Monday. They reported the suspect, whom they described as having a history of mental illness, had already committed a crime before he reached the Dearborn police station on Michigan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and "looked around," according to a statement on Twitter.

The man, identified on the Dearborn Area Community Members Facebook page as Ali Naji, was toting in his pocket a weapon stolen earlier Sunday, state police said.

"Detectives are currently investigating that crime as well," MSP said.

Metro Detroit attorney Nabih Ayad recognized Naji as a former client. Naji was sentenced in 2017 to probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a prison employee and assaulting/resisting/obstructing/causing injury to a police officer, Wayne County Circuit Court records show.

He also was charged with third-degree arson in 2016, according to the court records.

Ayad said the assault charges stemmed from Naji attacking law enforcement while in custody for the arson case.

The attorney said his client had previously been diagnosed with mental health issues. Naji was sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo intensive mental health treatment, Ayad added.

He successfully completed both, said Ayad, who had not been in contact with the man for several years.

"We provided him good mental health treatment. I don't know what happened since then. ... His parents tried like hell to help him. It saddens me very much because I know how much they tried. They did the best they could."

Dearborn police have said Naji concealed a weapon before he attempted to fire it at the officer Sunday.

"When the officer behind the desk approached the window the suspect pulled out a 9mm pistol from his pocket and engaged the officer," state police said Monday. "The firearm malfunctioned and the suspect attempted to correct the malfunction. The officer shot the suspect."

The officer discharged multiple rounds, Dearborn police said.

The lobby was cleared and first aid rendered. Emergency personnel rushed Naji to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, First Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman, told The Detroit News on Monday.

A report from the county Medical Examiner's Office is pending along with a prosecutor review, MSP said.

Meanwhile, the main entrance and lobby of the Dearborn Police Department reopened to the public on Monday.