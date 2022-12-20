Grosse Pointe teen, 14, charged with making false threat of active shooter at high school

Grosse Pointe Woods — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with making a false terrorism threat toward Grosse Pointe North High School, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The girl, a student at the high school who was not named because she is a juvenile, allegedly made a false active shooter threat against the high school, which sent it into lockdown Monday afternoon. She was detained and questioned Monday in connection with the false threat. She did not have a weapon, school officials said Monday.

Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department requested the school go into lockdown after it received anonymous information about a potential active shooter at the school, according to an email sent to parents at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The school was locked down for about 30 minutes, while police investigated and ultimately found no active shooter.

The girl has a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

