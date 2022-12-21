As winter storm nears, some metro Detroit shelters already at capacity

Detroit — Warming shelters have opened in Wayne County for those who need help with escaping the extreme cold weather predicted over the Christmas holiday weekend, but some facilities are already at capacity.

COTS, a family-only shelter on Peterboro Street in Detroit, is already at capacity with 140 beds full and is trying to maneuver to make room for those who may need it.

"We just received notice from CAM (a partnering shelter) that if we get any inquiries for housing, we should try to take everyone in. We are not sending anyone back into this cold," said Aisha Morrell-Ferguson, COTS spokeswoman. "It does not matter if we have to pull out air mattresses. We are doing everything we can, looking at alternative spaces to support the needs that may arise."

A major winter storm is set to hit southeast Michigan late Thursday and last until Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, bringing up to six inches of snow and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour that will produce sub-zero wind chills.

Brian Wright, executive director of HOPE Shelters in Pontiac, said the nonprofit’s homeless shelter facilities are already at capacity, but staff is still preparing for the storm.

“My beds are filled, but we have some additional space that we can put people into overnight,” he said. “I don’t want to leave people out in the cold, especially in bad weather and freezing cold.”

The group’s main shelter has room for 60 people and 14 more in its recuperative shelter, Wright said. Hope Shelters are the only fixed, emergency homeless shelter in Oakland County, he said. Most other homeless shelters rotate among a group of churches.

Wright said he is concerned about the storm’s impact on the homeless in Oakland County because other shelters are not admitting single adults or are limiting the number of adults they’ll take. Adding to that, a homeless shelter in nearby Livingston County was forced to close its doors this year because of finances.

“If people come here, we’re going to try to accommodate them,” Wright said. “We’ll try to meet the demand.”

The COTS shelter in Detroit is not worried about volunteers making it there during the storm as the shelter is managed by paid staff members, Morrell-Ferguson said.

"Our goal is for everyone to be somewhere safe and that includes our staff," Morrell-Ferguson said. "We're just looking at everything we can do especially in light of not knowing what to expect. It's a lot of snow to try to navigate."

The shelter currently has 100 kids housed and the staff has moved its annual Christmas party to Wednesday night in preparation, but will also be providing Christmas dinner Sunday. The shelter said they are in constant need of sheets and towels, diapers and wipes, breakfast cereal, afterschool snacks, laundry detergent, ready-to-feed and powder baby formula and monetary donations.

"It's one of the things that makes you worry, but we've done this before and we know we'll get through and smile through it. We embrace hope, especially on Christmas," she said.

Detroit Rescue Mission, a men's shelter in Midtown Detroit, has a warming center that is accepting people off the street to shelter from the cold. They have a 50-person capacity, which fills up quickly, said volunteer Brian Munden.

"It's going to be bitterly cold and this is my first time here for the holidays but I can only assume there will be volunteers that come to help. There's plenty of food to be passed out and holiday cheer here," he said. "Those in need usually just walk in and while it's not busy yet, I do expect it to be closer to this weekend."

The shelter is open until 11 p.m. on the weekend, said Munden, who has been working with DRMM since September.

Metro Detroit Warming Centers

Farmington Hills

In anticipation of extreme cold weather predicted for Metropolitan Detroit, the city of Farmington Hills will open the Costick Center, 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, as a warming center for those in need from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

Those utilizing the Costick Center during the designated time do not have to be Farmington Hills residents.

The Costick Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Saturday through Monday. For more information, call (248) 473-1800 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals, families and youth seeking shelter or warming center placements can call (313) 305-0311 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays for assistance.

Detroit

Veterans seeking shelter should go to the Dingell VA Hospital, located at 4646 John R St., Red Tower 2nd Floor, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Detroit has three warming centers open through March 31. All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with hot meals, showering and sleeping accommodations, the city said. Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of support services available, such as referrals and housing assistance.

Outside of these hours of operation, or on holidays, those seeking shelter in Detroit should come in person to one of the following three warming center locations:

Cass Community Social Services, 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit. Call (313) 883-2277 Facility open for families and single women.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit: Call (313) 331-8990. Facility open for families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Third Street Warming Center, 3535 Third Ave., Detroit: Call (313) 993-6703. Facility is open for single men.

For more information regarding shelters and warming centers, call CAM at (313) 305-0311. Anyone can also call that number to speak with staff about available shelter options and alternatives to shelters. Go to www.camdetroit.org/cam-access-points for more information.

