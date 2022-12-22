Fourth-grader cut classmate with knife during fight in Westland

A 9-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly cutting another boy during a fight Thursday at a school bus stop, police said.

Officials for the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district sent a letter to parents informing them about the incident. The Westland Police Department posted the letter on its official Facebook page.

School officials said the fight between the two fourth-graders who attend Schweitzer Elementary happened before classes started. During the fight, the 9-year-old pulled out a small pocket knife and cut the other student, age 10. The victim suffered two minor cuts, one on his hand and one on his knee.

They said the injured boy was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedruski said the department is investigating the incident. He said the boy and his parents were interviewed at the police station. The matter will be referred to the Wayne County Court's Juvenile Division, but police and the district are not releasing further details.

District officials said they are investigating and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

"The safety of students and staff is our first priority and we are committed to the safety and education of all our students," the district said in the letter to parents.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez