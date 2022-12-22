MSP probes double homicide in Inkster

Mark Hicks

Authorities are investigating a double homicide reported Wednesday in Inkster.

The bodies were found around 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Williams, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

A relative found both men after going to the home when they hadn't heard from them, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

MSP Special Investigation Section detectives are part of the probe in their deaths, the agency said. Other details were not released Wednesday night.

"Currently, the investigation is in its beginning stages," state police said. "Detectives are writing search warrants and waiting for crime lab techs. More information will be released as the investigation proceeds."