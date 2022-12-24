Police say slow down and move over after trooper hit during storm

Detroit — A Michigan State Police trooper was injured while policing a three-car crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Chene street Friday night. The trooper was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition, MSP said in a tweet.

The trooper was standing outside her patrol car at 10:25 p.m. policing the crash when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit one of the cars involved in the previous crash. The car was pushed into the trooper who suffered several broken bones and internal injuries, state police said.

The driver was traveling too fast for Friday's winter storm conditions and did not move over to avoid the previous crash, MSP said. The crash is still under investigation.

The storm produced hazardous driving conditions throughout the state and MSP reported several crashes, including one that involved nine semi-tractor trailers on I-94 in Berrien County. State police have handled 167 traffic accidents since midnight on Dec. 23 in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Most of these crashes are caused by driving too fast in dangerous conditions, police said.

MSP's third district reported two crashes involving patrol cars on I-75 on Friday. In both incidents, only minor injuries were reported and the state police patrol cars were struck by other vehicles.

"Please make sure to use extra caution while traveling today. We had several troopers sustain minor injuries and several patrol cars struck during this storm," MSP said in a tweet.

State police also encouraged people to stay in their vehicles if they have been involved in a car crash and to not stop at a crash to help but call 911 instead.

