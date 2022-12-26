1 dead after driver fleeing stop in Dearborn runs red light

Dearborn ― A driver was killed Monday after another motorist fleeing a traffic stop in Dearborn crashed into their vehicle, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Wayne County Sheriff’s Department officer tried to pull over a Ford Econoline van east on Michigan Avenue for a traffic violation around 8:45 a.m., investigators said in a statement.

The driver sped off and proceeded through a red light at South Gulley Road, striking a northbound Chevrolet Trax, according to a news release from the Dearborn Police Department.

The driver of the Chevy Trax, identified as a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away by Dearborn police, the department said.

The identity of the fleeing driver is being withheld pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our condolences to the victim’s family and friends," Dearborn Police commander Timothy McHale said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240.

